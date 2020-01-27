A 22-year-old Tracy man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a wall near North Coast County Water District offices in Pacifica early Saturday morning, police said.
Juan Luis Molina-Santiago was arrested after officers responded around 5:15 a.m. Saturday to a crash in the area of Francisco Boulevard and Brighton Road.
They arrived to find a vehicle had struck a small retaining wall outside of the water district offices and was immovable. In the car, police found a passenger who later went to a hospital for treatment.
Shortly afterward, officers learned that the vehicle’s driver, Molina-Santiago, was sitting and acting erratically in front of a nearby apartment building on the 2000 block of Francisco Boulevard, police said.
Officers determined he had been driving while under the influence of controlled substances and he was taken into custody, according to police.
