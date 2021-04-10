Speaking direction to constituents in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, U.S. Reps. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, and Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, held town halls Wednesday to field questions from residents regarding COVID-19 and vaccine access.
“We’re still finding out the answers to a lot of these questions because it was a new virus that we had not had any experience with before,” said Speier during her tele-town hall Wednesday, April 7.
The event focused on vaccine access for residents in East Palo Alto, Belle Haven and Menlo Park and featured San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy, Menlo Park Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor who served as mayor during much of the pandemic, Dr. Doug Balster with Kaiser Permanente and Chief Executive Officer of Ravenswood Family Health Network Luisa Buada.
Officials outlined where vaccines are being offered over the upcoming weekend in the hard hit communities. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, a walk-up clinic is being held at Facebook Building number 28 in Menlo Park for residents of East Palo Alto, Belle Haven and North Fair Oaks.
An additional walk-up clinic will be held at Cesar Chavez Middle School on Sunday, April 8, for East Palo Alto residents, offering 1,000 Johnson & Johnson doses to all who are eligible.
No appointments are required at either clinic and a shuttle will take residents to the Facebook campus from East Palo Alto, Belle Haven and North Fair Oaks.
“We have a no-barrier program so that people can come and not worry about making appointments in advance,” Buada said.
Fielding questions regarding immunization data privacy, Callagy assured the public that their information is safeguarded and legally protected by HIPAA. Buada also said the physical card given to patients when first vaccinated is important to keep for future travel and noted physicians can replace the card if lost.
Stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, Balster touched on concerns for a fourth surge. While the county has made progress in vaccinating its residents, surpassing vaccinations of 50% of its population ages 16 and older, Balster said it was still important for the public to wear a mask and social distance when in public.
“The best thing we can do to help prevent [or] minimize the fourth surge and further heartache from the pandemic is to really get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask when you’re out in public,” Balster said, hopeful current vaccination progress will help prevent devastating infection rates this spring and summer.
Eshoo aimed to focus on offering town hall participants information on how to access resources in the American Rescue Plan, a nearly $2 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill. Her town hall also hosted on Wednesday, featured Dr. David Relman, chief of infectious disease at VA Palo Alto Health Care.
While she touched on financial assistance still making its way to communities, including increased Paycheck Protection Program funds and dollars for education institutions, Eshoo also addressed vaccine concerns.
Some residents expressed frustration with attempting to make appointments and others noted that the digital divide serves as a barrier for many without access to technology. Relman encouraged residents to be persistent when looking for vaccine appointments which can often be refreshed online at random times.
Similar to Speier’s town hall, Relman also highlighted free walk-up clinics as a good option for those less tech savvy.
Eshoo assured town hall participants that vaccine allocations, while slow to pick up, are steadily increasing. Each state is responsible for developing vaccine priority lists, she noted, adding that California will soon open eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older.
“It’s been bumpy but every week it increases and it is getting better with more access,” Eshoo said.
Relman also touched on the major progress and findings being made in recent days regarding vaccines. Pfizer doses have been proven to protect patients for at least six months and can reduce the potential for contracting the virus by 70% according to a study performed in Israel.
Pfizer is also making advancements in child vaccinations, having received positive findings from early studies of children ages 12 to 15, Relman said. Still, he encouraged the public to remain patient, suggesting immunization for youth would not occur until the fall.
Looking forward, Eshoo, the chair of the U.S. Health Subcommittee, shared strong concerns for the long-term health effects of the virus. She told constituents she called a subcommittee hearing on the matter where witnesses in the medical field can testify on their findings so far.
“I’m very concerned about it,” Eshoo said. “This is something that needs to be examined.”
Similarly, Relman shared his own concerns for “long haulers” or patients who have been sick with the virus for a sustained period. Physicians are monitoring their own patients in clinical settings and scientists are also conducting their own research but Relman conceded that the medical field will need to get better at defining health issues related to the virus.
“I think we’re missing an emerging hidden reservoir,” and Relman. “[An] iceberg down the road.”
Visit ravenswoodfhc.org/covid-information/covid-19-vaccination for more information on vaccine clinics hosted by Ravenswood this weekend. Visit www.smchealth.org/covid-19-vaccination for information from San Mateo County. For Santa Clara County visit sccgov.org/sites/covid19/pages/covid19-vaccine-information-for-public.aspx for more information.
