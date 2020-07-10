An Oakland man was arrested early Wednesday morning after San Mateo police officers on routine patrol in the Westwood Knolls East neighborhood at West 38th Avenue and King Lane spotted a minivan driving unusually slow, then took off when approached by officers before running a stop sign and red light then hitting a curb and disabling the vehicle, according to police.
The incident took place at about 3:53 a.m. and the two suspects fled on foot from police. Officers flooded the neighborhood and a systematic search lead to the arrest of one suspect, Jaime ZelayaCabrera, 23, and multiple tools recovered.
Police believe the suspects are connected to other cases and are actively working this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Trujillo at (650) 522-7700 or by email at atrujillo@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
