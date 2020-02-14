Time limits for construction projects — based on their cost — on Tuesday will go before planning commissioners in San Carlos, which now has no limits and gives the city building officer the discretion to renew permits every six months.
Unless terms of the building permit are violated, a project can continue almost indefinitely, a city staff report said.
Some building permits in San Carlos are over 5 years old.
Four residents spoke at the City Council meeting Jan. 27 about the need for time limits.
“The developers are really doing what they want,” one speaker told the council.
Councilwoman Sara McDowell referred to community concern about construction and said: “Having an ordinance with some teeth in it is much needed.”
A city staff report for the Tuesday study session by planning commissioners said Belmont, San Bruno, Burlingame, Hillsborough and Atherton are among municipalities that have adopted ordinances establishing a deadline for completion of construction projects based on estimated value.
Construction time limits in San Carlos would range from nine month for projects with an estimated value of up to $100,000 and 36 months for projects over $10 million.
Penalties in San Carlos would begin at $200 per day for projects incomplete up to 120 days after their time limits. The top daily penalty is $1,000.
The proposal would apply to all construction — including additions, alterations, modifications, repairs and improvements — which require a building permit.
Commissioners meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at City Hall, 600 Elm St., San Carlos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.