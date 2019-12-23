O’Brien, a World War II cargo ship that took part in the D-Day landings on the coast of France that helped defeat Hitler’s Third Reich.
Now a tourist attraction in San Francisco, the O’Brien, the last operational Liberty ship to deliver cargo to the Omaha and Utah beaches at Normandy in June of 1944, is headed for major dry docking in 2022, according to Matt Lasher, executive director of the National Liberty Ship Memorial. He said that over the next few years the repair work will focus on four tanks in the ship’s hull that housed water and fuel for the ship and its crew. Propelled by wartime necessity, the design of the tanks was inexpensive and meant for a short service life, as was the O’Brien itself. The tanks were built of bare steel and sprayed with a coating of concrete. In contrast, modern tank coatings are epoxy systems designed to last a very long time, Lasher said.
Plans envision raising $900,000 over the next five years to fix the tanks. “The good news is we have already raised $200,000 from an anonymous San Francisco couple looking to help keep the O’Brien sailing,” Lasher continued.
In a letter seeking donations, Lasher called the O’Brien “a living monument, representing the era that fought and won the war and the American Merchant Marine who persevered through a dangerous Atlantic to deliver cargo to war-torn Europe. Her story of survival continues today and is no less inspiring.” In addition to honoring Merchant Marine seaman, the O’Brien, which made 11 crossings of the English Channel to bring supplies to troops battling the Nazis, is a floating tribute to Navy sailors who manned the few guns on the Liberty ships as well as the men and women who built 2,700 of the vessels in the nation’s shipyards.
The Merchant Marine story has strong ties to San Mateo County, which was almost unique in having a training school for officers. By war’s end, some 5,000 cadets passed through the school located at Coyote Point off Highway 101 in San Mateo. After basic training, the cadets went to sea for six months for shipboard training. The ranks of the cadets who trained at Coyote Point included Edwin O’Hara who became a Merchant Marine legend when he was killed fighting heavily armed German ships, one a raider disguised as a freighter.
O’Hara was aboard the SS Stephen Hopkins, a Liberty ship built in Richmond and homeported in San Francisco. In its first voyage in 1942, the lightly armed Hopkins battled the two attacking enemy ships in the South Atlantic, sinking one and damaging the other before going to the ocean bottom itself. A painting depicting O’Hara’s last moments is a treasured icon at the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. It shows O’Hara loading the last shell in the stern gun of the Hopkins while standing near the bodies of fallen fellow sailors. After the war, the training grounds at Coyote Point became the campus of San Mateo Junior College, which has since moved adjacent to State Route 92 and is today known as College of San Mateo. A monument to the Merchant Marine school, one that features a statue of an eagle, was erected at Coyote Point.
The O’Brien’s claim to fame is not limited to World War II. In 1994, the ship sailed from San Francisco to France for ceremonies observing the 50th anniversary of the Normandy landings. In 1997 the O’Brien had a role in the Oscar-winning movie Titanic when its engine room stood in for the engine room of the doomed ocean liner that sank when it struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912. The envelope, please!
The Rear View Mirror by history columnist Jim Clifford appears in the Daily Journal every other Monday. Objects in The Mirror are closer than they appear.
