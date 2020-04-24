Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, citations for speeding over 100 mph have skyrocketed by 87% statewide compared to the same period last year, according to the California Highway Patrol.
That’s while traffic volume on state roads has declined by about 35% since the shelter-in-place order was issued March 19, according to Caltrans. The two agencies are urging motorists to slow down.
Between March 19 and April 19, CHP issued 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, as compared to 1,335 during that period last year.
“It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a press release. “Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur.”
In San Mateo County, officers are also seeing an increase in speeding as well as an “influx of solo vehicle collisions that are directly related to driving too fast,” said CHP Officer Dave Morey.
Late Tuesday night, a man was ejected from his car and killed in a solo crash in Menlo Park. He is believed to have lost control of his vehicle while driving at a high speed, police said.
“Excessive speed and unsafe driving threaten everyone using our highway system,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in the release. “Viewing less congested roads as in invitation to drive dangerously jeopardizes the safety of construction and maintenance crews who are working to maintain reliable access to our highways when people need it most.”
California’s “move over” law continues to be in effect and requires all drivers to move over a lane or, if unable to do so safely, slow down when they see amber flashing lights on Caltrans’ vehicles, law enforcement and emergency vehicles and tow trucks, according to the release.
During the COVID-19 emergency, Caltrans has continued to maintain all critical functions. Some non-essential work has been deferred, but maintenance and construction crews are still addressing hazards, safety concerns and other critical functions on the highways.
