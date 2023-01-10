Grab the umbrellas and galoshes because forecasters predict rain throughout the week and into the weekend with a chance of hail early in the week.
“We are not done yet,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller said.
A low pressure thunderstorm is swirling around the Pacific Ocean and will pass through the Bay Area at its heaviest point early Tuesday morning until the early afternoon.
The county is still in a flood watch and high wind advisory until Tuesday early afternoon. Additionally, a high surf warning is in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday, according to the NWS.
Waves at Montara State Beach could reach up to 25 feet Tuesday afternoon, according to the Surf-Forecast website. NWS recommends keeping a safe distance from the shore, people should never turn their back on the water, and stay clear from rocky areas that can be slippery and dangerous.
While temperatures throughout the week remain fairly moderate peaking in the low 60s, Miller added a thunderstorm could bring some light hail with it.
Hail may seem unusual when it is fairly warm at the ground level. However, it’s cold at the height of the thunderstorm and the accumulating moisture freezes up as it swirls within the storm system.
“Eventually, gravity wins and they fall out of the storm,” Miller said.
Along with the hail, Bay Area residents will get some chances of thunder and lightning, however, it’s possible the lightning won’t be visible in some areas around the Bay, Miller said.
Since last Saturday, Redwood City accumulated 1.77 inches of rain. San Francisco International Airport accumulated 1.61 and Spring Valley Ridge, about 1,000 feet in elevation near the coast, gathered 2.33 inches. Since the New Year’s Eve storm, the county has seen around 7.23 inches of rain. Thus far, the first nine days of January have been wet. The 3.56 inches accumulated in January is nearly three times the normal average, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.
This helps the county get a good jump on the water year overall, but it doesn’t mean the drought is over.
“We did have some rain, which is helpful in the short term, however, we are still in a long-term drought,” Miller said.
