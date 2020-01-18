A Boonville resident who prosecutors said was found with 2.4 kilograms of marijuana in his carry-on bag at San Francisco International Airport was placed on three years probation Thursday on the condition that he serve 60 days in the San Mateo County.
Steven Robert Morley, 45, said he was traveling to Chicago, the marijuana was for his personal use and he had a medical marijuana recommendation, according to prosecutors.
Morley said he needed the amount of marijuana because the way he ingests the drug requires 1 pound to produce 2 ounces of juice, prosecutors said.
Jurors found Morley guilty in November of felony transportation of marijuana in the Oct. 14, 2017, airport event, prosecutors said.
As part of probation the court ordered Morley abstain from alcohol and controlled substances except medicinal marijuana, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.