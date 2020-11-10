President-elect Joe Biden’s newly established coronavirus advisory board includes three faculty members at the University of California at San Francisco, the university said Monday.
Professor of pediatrics, epidemiology and biostatistics Dr. David Kessler, professor of medicine Dr. Eric Goosby and emergency medicine professor Dr. Robert Rodriguez will serve on the 13-member board and offer public health and scientific counsel to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they transition into the White House.
In joining the advisory board, Kessler and Goosby will both be returning to the federal government after having served under multiple presidents over the last 25 years.
Kessler served as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton while Goosby was the interim director of the White House’s Office of National AIDS Policy during the Clinton administration and helped implement the Obama administration’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.
Rodriguez, in addition to being a member of UCSF’s faculty, works in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center’s emergency department and Highland Hospital’s intensive care unit.
