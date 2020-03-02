A site once planned for a 173-room hotel is now proposed for a three-story life science building with valet parking at the Industrial Road and Brittan Avenue property in San Carlos.
The City Council had approved zoning for the hotel but the developer decided not to proceed with the project and sold the 1091 Industrial Road property, a city staff report said.
Planning commissioners in March rezoned the site back to general commercial and industrial at the request of the new property owner, the report added.
Design review and the transportation plan for the new 138,710 square foot life science building go before commissioners when they meet Monday.
The proposed valet parking during regular business hours includes two full-time attendants and one part-time attendant, according to the report. The service is to ensure ease of use by tenants.
On-site bike parking, showers and changing rooms are among plans to reduce vehicle trips, the report said.
The life science building proposal is consistent with city general plan policies to encourage new commercial development, a municipal staff report said.
Developers plan to demolish a 40,067-square-foot, two-story building at the site, the report said.
Other matters before the Planning Commission include amending a conditional use permit to allow garden activities at the San Carlos Youth Center at 1001 Chestnut St.
Commissioners will also hold a study session about the City Council considering time limits for construction projects.
Planning commissioners meet Monday, March 2 in the City Council chambers at 600 Elm St., San Carlos
