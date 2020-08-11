Someone stabbed three people, one fatally, in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning and was found dead as well by responding deputies, a San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman said.

The stabbing was reported around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Sequoia Avenue.

Of the three adult victims, one succumbed to their injuries and the other two were taken to a hospital, sheriff's spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said.

The suspect, who authorities found dead at the scene, was known to the victims and a motive for the stabbing is under investigation, Blankswade said.

No other information about the case was immediately available from the Sheriff's Office.

