A Millbrae man was held at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery Thursday morning on the 500 block of Juanita Avenue, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 8:41 a.m., deputies assigned to the Millbrae Police Bureau responded to a 911 call at the residence. The victim was awoken by two suspects at gunpoint. They then ransacked the residence looking for valuables. They took several items and fled the area. One suspect was described as Black, race is unknown for the other two, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Serrano at (650) 363-4066.
