A fire that originated around noon Wednesday in the sunroom next to the kitchen in a home at 719 Noriega Way in Pacifica was contained fairly quickly but caused the displacement of three people and four pets, according to the North County Fire Authority.
The first arriving fire company found smoke coming out of the right side of a one-story, single-family home. Firefighters entered through the front door and found heavy smoke in the home coming from the sunroom next to the kitchen. The firefighters backed out of the house and made entry through the rear gate on the left side of the house. Using hose lines, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the sunroom, with smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. One resident evacuated from the house as first arriving fire units were arriving on scene, according to the fire authority.
Fire companies remained on scene for two hours and 30 minutes checking for fire extension and completing overhaul and mop up operations. One resident, two seniors and four pets were displaced by the fire and were assisted by the Red Cross for housing arrangements. There were no injuries to any of the occupants or firefighters, according to the authority.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North County Fire Prevention Services Division.
