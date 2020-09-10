In Northern California, wildfires caused by lightning have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres since Aug. 16 when the lightning first struck, and three of those wildfires are near complete containment.
The LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires in the Bay Area that began on Aug. 16 are 94 percent contained and 97% contained, while the CZU Lightning Complex is 84% contained as of Thursday morning.
The LNU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano, has burned 363,220 acres.
The SCU Lightning Complex, which is in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito has burned 396,624 acres, and is expected to be fully contained Sept. 12.
The CZU Lightning Complex has burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, has threatened 7,647 structures, and destroyed over 925 homes. It is 85% contained.
One person has died in the CZU Lightning Complex. There are five confirmed fire personnel and civilian fatalities caused by the LNU Lightning Complex. The SCU Lightning Complex has had zero fatalities.
The LNU Lightning Complex has destroyed 1,029 structures, and the SCU Lightning Complex has destroyed 135 structures.
According to the National Weather Service, the smoke in the Bay Area will persist Thursday but may not be as dense as it was on Wednesday.
