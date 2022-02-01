Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

Pacifica police arrested three juveniles suspected of breaking into a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a 3:12 p.m. report of the burglary on the 400 block of Old County Road, where three suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a green Toyota Prius with tinted windows.

An officer observed the vehicle traveling north on State Route 1 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the Prius took evasive maneuvers and was last seen heading east on Brighton Road, where it later collided with a fence at the corner of Brighton and Ressa roads.

The three suspects fled the vehicle and police, with the assistance of officers from South San Francisco and San Bruno police departments, and were eventually found hiding in the yard of a nearby residence and taken into custody.

Police said they found a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine in the suspect vehicle.

All three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of seven offenses: burglary, conspiracy, felony evading, possession of a loaded firearm, being a minor in possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine and grand theft of a firearm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription