Pacifica police arrested three juveniles suspected of breaking into a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to a 3:12 p.m. report of the burglary on the 400 block of Old County Road, where three suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a green Toyota Prius with tinted windows.
An officer observed the vehicle traveling north on State Route 1 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the Prius took evasive maneuvers and was last seen heading east on Brighton Road, where it later collided with a fence at the corner of Brighton and Ressa roads.
The three suspects fled the vehicle and police, with the assistance of officers from South San Francisco and San Bruno police departments, and were eventually found hiding in the yard of a nearby residence and taken into custody.
Police said they found a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine in the suspect vehicle.
All three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of seven offenses: burglary, conspiracy, felony evading, possession of a loaded firearm, being a minor in possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine and grand theft of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.