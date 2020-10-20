Three suspects eluded police in South San Francisco Sunday after they stole from a truck, prompted a pursuit and were involved in two crashes, police said Monday.
An officer was going into the parking lot of the Best Western hotel at 380 S. Airport Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. when he saw two people run from an unoccupied truck to a nearby vehicle.
Police said the two people had just stolen construction equipment from the truck. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the vehicle went south on South Airport Boulevard.
The suspects traveled west on Interstate 380 and then onto El Camino Real in San Bruno with the officer in pursuit, according to police.
The suspects’ vehicle went through a red light and was hit by another vehicle. The suspects kept going until they were involved in a head-on crash.
The suspects ran from their vehicle onto Commodore Drive in San Bruno and escaped apprehension, police said.
The drivers of the vehicles involved in the two crashes suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Anyone who saw the collisions or anyone with information about the suspects can call police at (650) 877-8900 or provide a tip by calling (650) 952-2244 or sending an email to tips@ssf.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.