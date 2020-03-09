An attempted fraudulent purchase Sunday morning led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of counterfeit money and identification cards, and a large cache of fireworks and explosive materials, San Bruno police said.
The fraud attempt, reported about 11:20 a.m. at a business in the 200 block of El Camino Real, was in progress when officers arrived.
Police detained a 29-year-old San Francisco resident, a 41-year-old San Francisco resident, and a 50-year-old San Bruno resident and determined that they possessed fraudulent identification cards, a large amount of counterfeit U.S. currency, and fraudulent checks, the department in a news release.
Police then obtained a warrant and searched a residence in the 3800 block of Colby Way in San Bruno. The search turned up more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosive materials, more fraudulent currency, false identifications and Social Security cards, along with equipment used to manufacture personal identifying information, police said.
