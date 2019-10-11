Three men who allegedly robbed a food truck in South San Francisco at gunpoint and pistol-whipped an employee were arrested on Wednesday, police said.
The robbery was reported at 3:44 p.m. at a food truck on the 400 block of Victory Avenue.
Three men confronted an employee, demanded money and took cash. One of the suspects then pistol-whipped the employee, who suffered minor injuries, police said.
The three suspects left in a silver Mazda 3. A witness recorded their license plate and provided it to police.
Officers then found the car on the Grant Avenue on-ramp to Highway 101. Three men were arrested and identified as 18-year-old Noah Bourque, 20-year-old Martin Zermeno and 23-year-old Juan Granados-Munoz.
Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.
