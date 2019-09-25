Three people were arrested for allegedly reserving a hotel room and buying goods and services using another person’s information Saturday in San Bruno, police said.
Officers responded at 10:36 p.m. Saturday to a business on the 1000 block of Bayhill Drive about a fraudulent transaction at a hotel.
Officers arrived and identified the suspects as 36-year-old San Francisco resident Samuel Picaso Jr., 28-year-old San Mateo resident Jose Rodriguez and 33-year-old Richmond resident Ricardo Garcia.
The three were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of fraud, forgery, false impersonation, criminal conspiracy and possessing drugs.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or email them at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
