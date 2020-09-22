A two-year-old home invasion robbery in Millbrae was solved with arrests of three men Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The three men are believed to have committed the home invasion robbery armed with pistols and rifles, tied up the victims and ransacked the home. One was struck in the head by a pistol. Investigations led to the identities of all three and a $450,000 warrant was issued. One man, Randy Oliver Jr., 30, was arrested at his place of employment in Hayward. The others, Sirvonte Ingram, 27, and Sheldon Johnson Jr., 27, are currently in custody in Miami awaiting extradition to this county, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nick Boragno at (650) 363-4064 or by email at nboragno@smcgov.org.
