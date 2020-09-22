Randy Oliver Jr., Sirvonte Ingram, Sheldon Johnson Jr.

From left, Randy Oliver Jr., Sirvonte Ingram, Sheldon Johnson Jr. 

A two-year-old home invasion robbery in Millbrae was solved with arrests of three men Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The three men are believed to have committed the home invasion robbery armed with pistols and rifles, tied up the victims and ransacked the home. One was struck in the head by a pistol. Investigations led to the identities of all three and a $450,000 warrant was issued. One man, Randy Oliver Jr., 30, was arrested at his place of employment in Hayward. The others, Sirvonte Ingram, 27, and Sheldon Johnson Jr., 27, are currently in custody in Miami awaiting extradition to this county, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nick Boragno at (650) 363-4064 or by email at nboragno@smcgov.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription