South San Francisco police have arrested three suspects connected to a series of armed robberies on the Peninsula over the last two weeks.
The suspects are two men — who are brothers — and a woman, all who reside in the East Bay. They were arrested Friday for offenses related to robbery, narcotics sales and guns.
Police said the suspects were involved in three robberies in South San Francisco since April 15 and they may have been involved in offenses in other cities. Following an April 15 robbery, police began investigating the suspects using surveillance and based on the description of their vehicles.
On Friday, police observed two white BMWs along the hotel strip of Airport Boulevard, where police stopped the vehicles and arrested the three suspects.
During a search of the suspects’ vehicles, police recovered two loaded guns including a “ghost gun,” which is a self-assembled gun that is unregistered and cannot be traced. The ghost gun was also modified in a way that made it an assault weapon, and parts of it were painted red to look like a toy gun.
Police also recovered stolen jewelry, mail and identifying information and narcotics packaged for sales.
The arrests come after joint investigations by the South San Francisco Police Department’s Patrol Division, Neighborhood Response Team and Criminal Investigations Bureau.
