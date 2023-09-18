Two teens were robbed at Mills High School in Millbrae by three males in their teens to 20s, including one who displayed a gun, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
Deputies were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Murchison Drive where the teens said three males wearing ski masks demanded their cellphone at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.
