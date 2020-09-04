County Parks officials announced that 13 of 23 parks are open after having to shut down since rangers were assisting Cal Fire with recent wildfires.
Still, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow reminds San Mateo County residents the activities typically associated with holidays require caution and planning with a focus on keeping loved ones safe and continuing to bring down COVID-19 case numbers.
“As we approach the holiday weekend, I can’t stress enough the need for social distancing, face coverings, and avoiding gatherings. While Labor Day is usually a time for family events and backyard barbecues, this year COVID-19 requires us all to celebrate differently — by staying in our household groups, avoiding others if we go outside, and wearing a face covering any time we are in public. Our return to normalcy in San Mateo County depends on these measures. We’ve made progress, but we still have a long way to go. And we’ve all got be responsible and safe this weekend. Our comeback depends on all of us,” Morrow said.
The parks that are reopened are: Coyote Point, Crystal Springs Regional Trail, Edgewood Park and Natural Preserve, Flood Park (parking lot remains closed), Huddart Park, Junipero Serra Park, Mirada West, Pillar Point Bluff, Quarry Park, Ralston Bike Trail, San Bruno Mountain, San Pedro Valley and Wunderlich Park. Those parks are open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The parks of the Pescadero Creek Complex remain closed, as they are located in a mandatory evacuation zone. As of now, the CZU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 85,746 acres and is 48% contained. Close to 2,700 acres have burned at Pescadero Creek Park. Old Haul Road was the fire break that prevented the fire from going further north and east into the park and toward the community of La Honda. Parks that remain closed are: Fitzgerald Marine Reserve (tidepools and beach are closed but trails and restroom are open, Friendship Park, Devil’s Slide, Memorial Park, Moss Beach Park, Pescadero Creek Park, Sam McDonald Park, Sanchez Adobe, Tunitas Creek Beach and Woodside Store.
