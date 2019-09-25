A 25-year-old Oakland man who pleaded no contest to felony grand theft for working with two other men to steal tools from a South San Francisco construction site in April was sentenced to 32 months in state prison Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
A motion requesting one of Kevin Lewis’ previous strike convictions be dropped from consideration in his sentencing was denied by Judge Jeffrey Finigan Tuesday. Lewis received 308 days credit for time served, according to prosecutors.
On April 21, a security guard watching video of the construction site around 1 a.m. spotted Lewis, 23-year-old San Leandro resident Rhyon Griffin and 29-year-old Oakland resident Paul Mack carrying crowbars in a secured part of the site where tools are kept. Officers responding to the guard’s call saw the three men getting into a white pickup truck and attempted to block them from exiting the site with two patrol cars, according to prosecutors previously.
With Griffin at the wheel, the car drove into one of the patrol cars and drove away in search of another exit to the site. Griffin drove the car at the patrol vehicle again while an officer was standing on its trunk and the officer fired a round at the men before he was knocked off the car, according to prosecutors.
Fearful Griffin might further hurt the officer who fell, three other officers fired their weapons at the truck. Griffin was still able to reverse the truck and ram the patrol vehicle again, breaking through on the third attempt, according to prosecutors.
The truck was pursued by the officers and ultimately came to a stop after it collided with a center median nearby. The officer who fell off the car was released from a hospital shortly after the incident with minor injuries, according to prosecutors.
In July, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe cleared the four police officers who fired 32 rounds at the trio as they fled the scene, concluding that use of force that resulted in minor injury to Lewis was justifiable under California law.
Griffin was sentenced to three years in state prison Aug. 27 when he pleaded no contest to felony assault on a police officer and Mack was sentenced to 16 months in state prison when he pleaded no contest to felony burglary the same day.
Lewis’ defense attorney Paula Spano could not be immediately reached for comment.
