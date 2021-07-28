Several people fired a gun at a caretaker while stealing marijuana and growing supplies from a legally licensed farm in Half Moon Bay early Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 2:20 a.m., the caretaker at Frenchmans Creek Road surprised the people there to steal and one of them fired shots before fleeing the scene. The suspects fled in several vehicles and the amount of marijuana stolen has yet to be determined, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hoffman at (650) 363-4881 or email ghoffman@smcgov.org. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, the tip line is (800) 547-2700.
