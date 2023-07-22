The Redwood City Police Department was recognized Thursday for its collaborative work with the Drug Enforcement Administration on counter narcotic operations, officials announced Friday.
Chief Kristina Bell was presented with a plaque and letter of appreciation by DEA Special Agent In Charge Brian Clark and DEA Assistant Special Agent In Charge Katie Dorais in honor of the long-held partnership. The two organizations have worked together for more than a decade.
