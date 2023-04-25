The pulse of San Bruno’s heart beats at the Grand Leader market and deli, and it’s a place where many residents and visitors go for coffee, sandwiches and good conversation.
One regular guest, Ryan Mrsny, can usually be found in the corner chair at the coffee bar, talking with his friends he’s made in the store. Together, people chime in as they come in and out of the store. The conversations vary, it could be city issues, politics, sports, weather or general chitchat, he said.
“But generally, it’s just a neighborhood hangout, and it’s sort of like a bar, in that there’s a lot of camaraderie here,” Mrsny said.
Store owner Mike Khasa runs the market as a community hub. To him, being connected to the community is as important as the quality of the in-house roasted deli meat, he said.
“When I first came here, I was blown away by the influence Grand Leader had on the community, everybody had a grandpa, an uncle, a cousin that worked at Grand Leader at one point … so, I realized right away that Grand Leader has a place deep in the heart of this community.”
He has owned and operated the market for more than 20 years, now in his 50s, Kharsa said he only feels his age when he sees longtime customers he watched grow up come into the store. One of them, Brandon Chalco, has frequented the store a few times a week for the past 15 years. The market is a staple in the community, he said.
“They are very friendly, they cater to everybody, I never had somebody ask how you are but then get deep into your life, like, they really care about you as a person,” Chalco said. “Everything else has changed, but this place stays the same.”
Established in 1942, the market’s original location was across from where it is now on the corner of West Angus and San Mateo avenues. It was more of a grocery store back then, Kharsa said, and now it’s more of a deli and convenience store, he added. Kharsa bought the store in 2002. Six years ago, his wife Norma joined him. The couple have run the business together ever since.
The deli offers home-roasted meat, such as turkey, pastrami and roast beef. If the product isn’t made in house then Kharsa tries to source it locally. He outsources salami from San Francisco-based Molinari Delicatessen and the bread from Wedemeyer Bakery in South San Francisco.
The deli offers eight specialty sandwiches. Kharsa said the most popular is the Godfather, with Toscano salami, blended antipasto tapenade, Asiago cheese on a sourdough roll toasted in the oven. It is then topped with spicy mustard and tomatoes. All sandwiches are a little more than $10. The deli also offers a breakfast burrito with eggs and it comes with a choice of ham or bacon and is filled with tomato, sour cream, onions, avocado and jalapeños for $7.50.
Roneal Jit said he has frequented the deli for the past year for its quality sandwiches and fun ambiance.
“The most important thing is the quality of the food, I always get the turkey sandwich, they roast the turkey in house, it’s not processed junk and … the people are really nice,” Jit said. “It feels like that neighborhood deli, Mike and Norma knows everybody that comes here, they know my order when I get here … it’s like Cheers.”
The market is a place for everyone and a community hub, Councilmember Tom Hamilton said.
“The coffee is amazing, they do single cup pour over,” Hamilton said. “I sit there at the counter and it’s nice to have that to connect with my neighbors.”
Kharsa’s community involvement reaches beyond the deli’s counter. Last Halloween, Kharsa and other downtown merchants hosted a trick-or-treat event, and hundreds came out. It was one of his favorite moments, he said, because it reminded him there is a community that wants to come to support downtown and spend time together.
“It’s moments like those that really make this place special and there are so many organic moments like that. We are a community here,” Kharsa said.
He said he tries to help people when he can. Once a year, he brings sandwiches to local schools for the teachers as a way to thank them and show support. If a transient person walks into the deli and asks for food, he feeds them, no questions asked.
“It is just how me and Norma were raised,” Kharsa said. “And this is very much a place where everybody comes and where people can go to talk and feel welcomed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.