Editor’s note: This column ran in 2018, the 100th anniversary of the great flu of 1918. We run it again in hopes of putting the current outbreak in perspective.
The Rear View Mirror doesn’t want to alarm anyone, but the current coronavirus outbreak conjures up images of the influenza pandemic that killed millions throughout the world 100 years ago during World War I.
Few people realize just how devastating the flu was in 1918, the last year of the war. To put things in perspective, the National Archives estimated that the so-called “Spanish Flu” killed 50 million people. The war killed around 16 million.
A rough estimate shows the flu took the lives of 131 San Mateo County residents, accounting for about one-sixth of all deaths in the county in 1918. The statistics come from an extensive feature article on the flu published in the San Francisco Examiner in 1976.
The article points out that an exact count was difficult to determine because in 1918 recordkeeping “techniques were marginal, to say the least.” In addition, health officials believe many more died than were reported. The aforementioned San Mateo County figure apparently doesn’t include deaths at Camp Fremont, the sprawling Army training base at Menlo Park. The Journal of the American Medical Association reported in December of 1918 that 147 Camp Fremont men died from the flu out of a “conservative estimate” of more than 3,000 cases.
The first San Francisco case was reported on Sept. 4, 1918, and within three weeks the entire Bay Area was in the midst of a full-fledged epidemic. The statistics in the Examiner article came from the “Report of the State Board of Health for 1918.” Across California, the flu killed at least 13,340 people. The Bay Area counties saw the deaths of 6,000 people in the last four months of 1918 and the first month of 1919.
“Vaccines have not been proven of specific value, although it must be said that certain vaccines of mixed type have given evidence of some protective value against the pneumonic complications of the disease,” the state report concluded. Some victims died within hours of their first symptom. Others succumbed after a few days as their lungs filled with fluid and they suffocated.
Surprisingly, young adults who were usually immune to infectious diseases, were among the hardest hit. That segment of the population included soldiers.
Why was the scourge labeled “The Spanish Flu?” Historian Diane Ronney, who lost a relative in the 1918 pandemic, said Spain was neutral during the war and was able to report on the spread of the flu without regard to military censorship.
“Most people,” she said,”assumed the flu originated in Spain, which was not the case,” she told an audience gathered at the San Mateo County History Museum.
The latest theory, she said, is that the flu originated near Fort Funston, now Fort Riley, in Kansas and was spread by soldiers. The title of Rooney’s talk was “And the Plague Broke Upon Them.” Indeed it did.
“The plague did not discriminate,” the National Archives said in its summary of the devastation. “It was rampant in urban and rural areas, from the densely populated East Coast to the remotest parts of Alaska.” In one year, it said, the average life expectancy in the United States dropped by 12 years.
The Rear View Mirror by history columnist Jim Clifford appears in the Daily Journal every other Monday. Objects in The Mirror are closer than they appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.