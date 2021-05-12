Natalie San Juan began individual therapy after losing two loved ones during the pandemic, one due to COVID-19. For several years, the Redwood City resident had been receiving case management services through Caminar, a Bay Area-based behavioral health agency, but the continued isolation throughout last year’s stay-at-home orders left her in need of additional support.
“The pandemic has been mentally exhausting for me, so having the opportunity to be connected to a therapist that I talk with every week has helped guide me through some of those dark points,” she said.
Like many others, San Juan appreciated the convenience of teletherapy and took advantage of meditation apps such as Headspace, but the lack of in-person contact still took a toll on her mental health.
According to Mark Cloutier, CEO of Caminar, while most clients adapted relatively well to the transition to virtual care during the early months of the pandemic, drawbacks to telehealth remain, as the nonprofit’s services cater to a wide range of individuals.
Those with severe mental illness are oftentimes able to maintain only 15 minutes of teletherapy, compared to a typical 45-minute session, and Caminar’s residential programs had to cut the number of people they could house to adhere to distancing protocol. Clients living with substance abuse disorder still received online care, but it has not had the same effect.
“One component of substance abuse treatment is group therapy, because it’s an opportunity to observe other people, learn new skills and understand that other people are experiencing the same challenges that you are,” Cloutier said. “Because of the social distance requirements, we were not able to have in-person group sessions, so we moved those to telehealth. It’s been OK, but not great.”
Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that 2020 was a record-breaking year for the number of deaths from drug overdoses in the United States, raising concerns about how much of a role pandemic-induced isolation and economic downturn played in the spike.
Still, information gaps around trends in mental health have yet to be filled, as tracking the prevalence of symptoms related to anxiety and depressive disorder is harder to quantify than inpatient admissions. But local and national survey data still suggest that, even for those living without substance abuse disorder or severe mental illness, health uncertainties, isolation and economic insecurity have had a strong effect on mental health.
According to StarVista Program Manager Zena Andreani, who runs the nonprofit’s 24/7 crisis hotline, call volume tended to increase in parallel with surges in COVID-19 cases.
“In any given year, there are months that are unexplainably lower than others, but we did see the number of calls compared to other years go up as soon as we had surges in cases,” she said.
Approximately one-quarter of calls in the first three months of last year’s stay-at-home orders were related to COVID-19. From December 2020 to February 2021, the rate averaged at 30%, and overall call volume increased during the pandemic as well. Other surveys show that young adults are likely experiencing certain symptoms at higher rates than other age groups.
“It’s been disproportionately younger people — 18- to 29-year-olds — who have reported that it has had the most negative impact on their mental health,” Cloutier said. “And then younger women as compared to younger men have shown that it’s had the greatest impact on their mental health.”
Seeking care may be particularly important for front-line mental health professionals as well. When stay-at-home orders were in place, demand for services far outweighed supply, placing additional pressure on front-line workers to assist callers and clients in navigating uncertainty.
“Encouraging people to both find the appointment they need but also be patient in the processes can feel draining,” Andreani said. “People want to know when this will end, because there’s comfort there. In the absence of that, there’s a mutual powerlessness about the future and what can happen.”
But even though the county’s Tier 3 placement has lifted restrictions, there now lies a risk of diminished urgency to seek care or prioritize mental health and outpatient resources.
For Caminar clients like San Juan, the preestablished relationship with a case manager encouraged her to begin therapy, but many county residents find it difficult to connect with those services. Mental health leaders like Cloutier are concerned there are still many individuals who experience symptoms but are not seeking treatment due to stigma or severity of their conditions.
“The question that remains to be answered is how long some of these negative mental health effects will last as things return to normal,” Cloutier said. “[We don’t know if] symptoms will subside, or if we are going to have a large number of people who will continue to need treatment that might be related to traumatic effects of losing loved ones or having some sort of severe experience during the pandemic.”
