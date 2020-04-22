Fifty years ago today, on the first Earth Day, 20 million Americans — the vast majority of them students at high schools and colleges around the country — stopped what they were doing and spent the day talking about air and water pollution, the destruction of animal species and habitat, and the need to protect the wild places in the nation.
They demanded that Congress act immediately to protect and restore the environment.
As Earth Day 2020 approached, former Peninsula congressman Paul N. “Pete” McCloskey, a near-legendary renegade Republican and co-founder and co-chair of the first Earth Day, wrote a modest book titled “The Story of the First Earth Day: How grassroots activism can change our world.” In it, he queried whether today’s observation would be marked by the same outpouring of massive, change-making participation, whether across the nation and around the globe millions of people would “rise in the kinds of protests and calls for action as occurred in 1970.”
Then came COVID-19 and quarantines around the globe, and the organizers of this year’s Earth Day, who had been working to mobilize massive international demonstrations, have been forced, instead, to create dozens of virtual events (earthday.org).
It’s a significant source of frustration for McCloskey, who is concerned that a public demonstration is necessary to counteract the actions by President Trump to nullify many of the environmental laws enacted in the 1970s and to spur action from a Congress that “is buffaloed” by the president.
“Deep distress would be the best way to describe the way I feel,” McCloskey said in a telephone interview from his 400-acre farm in Rumsey, California (Yolo County). “I don’t see a public attitude. All the great movements I’ve been involved in, whether it was the environmental movement or women’s rights or the Vietnam War, they’ve all been led by kids and today it seems like every young person has a phone, but I don’t see any youth movement of idealism.
“I wish I could tell you and have confidence that the people will rise up and say we want a clean environment and want clean water and clean air and realize we’ve gone too far with oil and gas. But I can’t tell you that I see a great rising tide of enthusiasm yet. The country is in a quandary over this virus. … Perhaps something will happen that will stimulate the rise.”
In his Earth Day history, which characteristically downplays McCloskey’s own role, he describes the unprecedented legislative and political activity that followed the first Earth Day.
In the next 10 years, Congress adopted 24 of the most meaningful environmental laws in the nation’s history, including the Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Toxic Substances Control Act and the Endangered Species Act, the latter co-authored by McCloskey.
In the same 10 years, Congress set aside for protection and preservation so many wildlands, parks and historical sites that the list takes up nearly four pages in McCloskey’s book and includes the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
The book also describes the efforts of youthful environmental activists who targeted the “dirty dozen” members of Congress with the worst environmental records. Seven of the 12 were ousted from office in the 1970 elections.
“Thus, when Congress convened in January 1971, it seemed as if a majority of both Democrats and Republicans were eager to proclaim themselves,” McCloskey wrote.
McCloskey was never a typical Republican. McCloskey, who led a combat unit in Korea and received two Purple Hearts, the Navy Cross and the Silver Star, was elected to Congress in a special election in 1967, upsetting Shirley Temple Black. He immediately gained national attention for his opposition to the Vietnam War. The Republican establishment mobilized against him and he narrowly won subsequent Republican primary elections with the considerable help of Stanford students, who campaigned for him and many of whom registered with the GOP so they could vote for him.
In 1972, he challenged Richard Nixon for the presidency, he was one of the leading environmental advocates in Congress, he was the first to call for the impeachment of President Nixon, and in dozens of other ways, he confounded the Republican establishment. He’s a Democrat now, having switched parties after the George W. Bush administration’s actions to justify torture.
Now, at 92, and still active as an attorney affiliated with the high-powered law firm of Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy, McCloskey remains hopeful that the public uprising he looked for today will manifest itself in the November elections and not only defeat President Trump but oust of several Republican U.S. senators, akin to the success tackling the “dirty dozen” in 1970.
“Is there lackadaisical attitude among young people now? I’m not sure,” McCloskey said. “The kids are all interested in making the world better, but it’s going to take a mighty surge to throw Trump out and take over the Senate. The Senate races are almost as important.”
It’s a strategy echoed by Denis Hayes, now president and CEO of the Bullitt Foundation, a Seattle-based nonprofit providing concrete examples of design and development that are planet-healthy and sustainable. Hayes, once student body president at Stanford, became the principal national organizer for the first Earth Day.
He said there is no way around the need for a massive public response to the urgent environmental crisis facing the planet.
“The sort of bold, swift changes now needed (after twiddling our thumbs for 40 years) will require very substantial support,” Hayes said via email. “Maybe 70% support, not 50% +1, because the changes need to stay in place for decades. But I think we are moving in that direction. More and more people from all walks of life, all social classes, are concluding that the climate crisis is real; it’s caused by human policies; and it’s getting scary.”
The switch to virtual events today is no substitute, Hayes said.
“Social media is a useful tool for finding people with shared values and interests. but it’s like a collection of giant book clubs. Unless you can convert all that typing and videography into different votes, different behaviors, and different consumption — but especially into votes where protecting the climate is a ‘voting issue’ — it doesn’t matter. We need a president and a Congress who believe dramatic change is needed, who were elected in an election that gave them a mandate for change.”
Information about national and local Earth Day activities can be found at earthday.org/earth-day-2020 and greenfoothills.org/events/virtual-earth-day. McCloskey’s book on Earth Day (Eaglet Books), is available on Amazon. McCloskey can be reached at rumseyfarm@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.