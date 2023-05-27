For decades, the Avenue of the Flags Committee has hosted ceremonial events at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno for Veterans Day, Wreaths Across America in December and Memorial Day.
This holiday weekend will be no different as the nonprofit is hosting a ceremony 11 a.m. Monday, May 29.
In recent years, the event has been led by Lexis Livengood, who is keeping the legacy of her mother, Carolyn Livengood, strong and healthy. In the decade Carolyn Livengood was the president of the committee, she helped publicize events and spearheaded improvement projects for the cemetery until her death in 2017. It was so important to her, it was her dying wish for her daughter, Lexis Livengood, to continue to advocate for the military and participate in the committee.
“She said to me, ‘Remember those men and women that are buried there, and those who serve to this day allow you the freedoms you have.’ And so we talked a lot about that because I would go to the events,” Lexis Livengood said. “And so it was my promise, I said, ‘Mama, I promise, I’ll make sure the avenue continues on.”
Carolyn Livengood helped secure funding for improvement projects for the cemetery such as swapping out the chain-link fence that ran along El Camino Real for a wrought-iron fence, installing a sign on the corner of Sneath Lane and El Camino Real, repaving some of the broken-down roads inside the cemetery and renovating a speaker platform.
“‘Why should they be buried and it looks like it is deteriorating, they paid the price for us and for generations to come,’ and so, my mother said, ‘I am not going to let this cemetery fall apart when many of these people didn’t have a choice,’” Lexis Livengood said.
Carolyn Livengood spearheaded the projects, but Lexis Livengood said support from the committee and the community helped. She said she can’t fill her mother’s shoes and added it is an impossible feat. However, since she became president of the committee, she said she is proud to see how hard everyone works to keep the spotlight on the brave men and women who provided and continue to provide the country with freedom.
Family values
The Livengood family comes from a military background and Lexis Livengood said her mother was moved to action when she saw how Vietnam veterans were treated when they returned home from the war.
“My mom always said, ‘Your job in this world Lex, is to leave something behind that makes it better for generations to come, and if you can’t see that, then I feel sorry for you,’” Lexis Livengood said.
Those values were instilled in Lexis Livengood at an early age and she knew taking over her mother’s position was important. She said supporting the military and helping with the committee is important because a person’s value lies in how they support the community and lift others up.
“She would say, ‘anytime you see somebody in a uniform Lex, you say thank you, because it goes a long way,’ and truly … it does,” Lexis Livengood said.
This Monday’s observance is the 82nd year the committee hosted it and Lexis Livengood said more than 1,000 people are anticipated to attend. The event will begin with music entertainment from the San Andreas Brass Band, a bagpiper, multiple military officials who will speak, and a gun salute.
To avoid the crowd, Merna Soliman, visited her parents headstone Thursday morning, May 25.
Her father, Solfimon Ballez, was a World War II veteran for the U.S. Army. During the war, he was stationed in the Philippines. She said he was in the Bataan Death March. The march was a 65 mile stretch from the peninsula to the railhead for an estimated 80,000 Filipino and American prisoners of war, according to the National World War II museum website.
For Soliman, Memorial Day is a time to reflect on her father’s contributions to the country and she said he was proud to serve his country. He died in 1986.
Other events around the county include South San Francisco hosting a remember and honor event, 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Veterans Memorial Site on the corner of West Orange Avenue and Tennis Drive. Redwood City is hosting an observance at the historic Union Cemetery, 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 316 Woodside Road.
And for more information about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Golden Gate National Cemetery call (650) 589-7737. The Golden Gate National Cemetery is at 1300 Sneath Lane in San Bruno
