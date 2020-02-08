Court logo 3

A twelfth trial date has been set in the case of a former county jail inmate accused of conspiring in 2013 with two correctional officers for cellphones and oxycontin to use in the jail.

Dionicio Lopez, 32, of San Bruno, is out of custody on $1 million bond, prosecutors said.

The trial is now set for June 15.

One correctional officer was convicted and is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

