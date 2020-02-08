A twelfth trial date has been set in the case of a former county jail inmate accused of conspiring in 2013 with two correctional officers for cellphones and oxycontin to use in the jail.
Dionicio Lopez, 32, of San Bruno, is out of custody on $1 million bond, prosecutors said.
The trial is now set for June 15.
One correctional officer was convicted and is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.