A Texas man accused of renting cars and selling them on Craigslist to unsuspecting buyers has pleaded no contest to two felonies and has received three months in prison for his actions, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Robert Eston Simons of Houston, Texas, was accused of renting two cars from Hertz and changing the license plates to sell online. A victim then purchased a stolen Yukon vehicle from him for $30,000 at Woodside Plaza in Redwood City, the DA’s Office said. Simons gave fraudulent Carfax documents and a bill of sale. The victim reported the theft, and authorities found Simons at a San Jose hotel with fraudulent documents like fake driver’s licenses and tax identification cards, the DA’s Office said.

Simons also had an arrest warrant out of Texas for forgery crimes. Simons will have two years in San Mateo County Jail and one year of mandatory supervision, similar to probation, the DA’s Office said.

His next court date is March 15.

