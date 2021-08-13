With surging cases of COVID-19 across the region and state vaccine mandates rolling out, testing for the virus has more than doubled in San Mateo County but site capacity is far from being reached.
“We’re definitely seeing a turn upwards in testing but we have capacity at all sites,” Trish Erwin, the county’s Quality Improvement Manager overseeing testing operations. “We’re not concerned at all about having capacity to meet testing needs and want to encourage anyone with symptoms or a requirement to get tested to come on down.”
Erwin has managed the county’s testing operations since June after previously overseeing vaccine operations at the San Mateo County Event Center. Around the time of her transition, the county’s testing rate was near its lowest since the resource began being offered to the public, ranging between 200 to 300 tests a day until July.
Daily rates have since more than doubled with nearly 750 tests administered a day on average in August. Erwin said two factors are driving the increased interest in testing, a summer surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious delta variant and state mandated vaccine mandates for select workers.
The delta variant, the dominant strain in the region, has alarmed Bay Area health officials who’ve implemented indoor mask mandates until COVID-related hospitalizations fall. Adding to concern is the ease at which the virus appears to be spreading among vaccinated people as well, reinforcing messaging around testing.
“The delta variant is very spreadable even with vaccinated folks,” Erwin said. “Testing is the number one easy way to be able to control the spread along with vaccinations.”
Vaccinated people are still proven to be far more protected against serious illness, hospitalization and death than unvaccinated people, officials have noted.
Also contributing to higher test rates are state and private business safety measures that require certain employees to either show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing. Employees in the health and education sector are now subject to the state’s mandate while companies like Google and Facebook are requiring its employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office.
Either proof of vaccination or a recent test has also been required to fly or access major events like sports games. In San Francisco, some businesses have started to limit access to the fully vaccinated, a protocol recently adopted at the city level for bars, restaurants and gyms.
San Mateo County is not currently considering a similar mandate at this time, a county official said, leaving businesses to decide for themselves whether to request documentation before providing services.
Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 544,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19 for a total of nearly 2 million tests administered. A vast majority of those tests have come back negative with only 57,916 positive results shared among 46,055 positive cases.
Tests provided through county-sponsored sites only account for 10% to 15% of the total number of tests administered with many turning to their private care providers and pharmacies. Kaiser Permanente, the top vaccinating entity in the county, has also seen a similar spike in testing, a spokesperson said in an email.
Officials have routinely encouraged the public to get tested if any symptoms are detected such as headaches, fevers or coughs. People who have been exposed to a positive case or believe they may have should also get tested.
Beyond detecting whether someone has contracted the virus and getting them connected to necessary resources, tests also help the county and health officials understand where the virus may be spreading at higher rates.
While the county is no longer offering drive-thru testing at the event center, the public can access more than 20 county-sponsored testing sites across the county, free of cost.
“Anybody with any type of symptoms should get tested as soon as possible,” Erwin said. “Vaccination and testing are two critical steps in slowing the spread of COVID.”
Visit smcgov.org/testing for more information on county-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites.
