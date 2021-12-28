Demand for COVID-19 testing in San Mateo County surged last week ahead of holiday travel and county officials anticipate that demand to extend into the new year as concerns linger around omicron.
“We definitely anticipated demand going up around the holidays but I think omicron amplified that demand quite a bit,” Laura Shih, COVID-19 program manager with San Mateo County Health, said.
Despite having dozens of county-sponsored testing sites located across the county, some locations saw lines of cars waiting for up to 45 minutes to access a test before gathering during the holidays. But Shih said the county is fully prepared to meet that demand, noting capacity was still not met last week despite testing volume being up 54% compared to weeks prior.
Because of holiday closures, capacity at county-sponsored sites dropped from 11,200 tests to 9,053. About 84% of those tests, or more than 7,600, were administered with three of the county’s sites hitting capacity once during seven days of operation.
Officials had anticipated community interest in testing would increase around the holidays and avoided decreasing capacity in the lead up. But concerns around the omicron variant fueled greater demand, Shih said.
The county has managed to keep up with demand thus far, Shih said while recognizing long waits have occurred at some sites during peak hours. To avoid the waits, officials have encouraged the public to make appointments when seeking a test.
“We’re definitely glad the community is getting tested appropriately in response to symptoms and exposure and for their level of risk,” Shih said. “We believe there’s capacity in the system and we’re continuing to work closely with our partners.”
Looking six months ahead, Shih said testing sites will likely shift away from mobile events toward more consistent locations the public can count on regularly. A similar model is already being used for vaccination sites, which have helped create dependable locations to provide for underserved communities.
Outside of county test sites, the public can also access testing through their health care providers. A spokesperson with Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care agencies in the county, said Kaiser is increasing the number of appointments it provides to meet the demand it saw last week and also expects to grow due to omicron.
“Testing is an important tool to respond to new variants in this pandemic, alongside COVID-19 vaccinations and masking. We encourage everyone to be vaccinated or receive their booster, to protect themselves and loved ones during the holiday season and beyond,” Kaiser Permanente said.
Dozens of pharmacies across the county are also offering COVID-19 test appointments but over-the-counter self-administered tests are beginning to be hard to find. Concerned by the reported shortage, David Canpea, president of the Board of Supervisors, said the county will have to “lean in” and do “much, much more than what we’re doing now,” especially given an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“We are seeing a tsunami of COVID cases, a six-fold increase in just two weeks in San Mateo County, as the virus keeps surging and the best way to stop the spread is to increase testing, especially in our most vulnerable communities,” Canepa said in a press release.
Like an increase in tests, health officials had anticipated COVID-19 cases to pick up as cooler weather and holiday gatherings encouraged indoor activities. But omicron, first spotted in South Africa before making its way to the states at the San Francisco International Airport, has added new uncertainty to the season, given that it appears to be far more contagious than previous variants.
Health officials have warned that even a small spike in COVID-19 cases could strain hospital capacity. For months now, health officials have touted a low number of hospitalizations with between 10 and 15 people being treated for COVID.
But cases have spiked in the past 30 days with 3,506 county residents testing positive for the virus. Nearly 2,400 of those cases occurred in the last two weeks. And as of Monday, 24 patients were being treated in hospitals across the county, six of whom in the ICU.
While testing has always been highly recommended, county health officials have doubled down on its importance as a vital step in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and tracking the reach of the new variant.
“If they have been exposed or have symptoms, we want people to get tested, whether by PCR or rapid antigen test, and if they test positive to isolate or quarantine to protect others from exposure,” County Health spokesperson Preston Merchant said. “Testing is one important piece of all the safety measures — including getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask indoors, and staying home if you are sick — to reduce risk and protect community health.”
Visit smcgov.org/testing to learn more about COVID-19 testing availability.
