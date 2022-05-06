One of the state’s first five drive-thru Test to Treat sites — a location where people can test for COVID-19 and immediately be treated with medication if eligible — launched in San Mateo County Thursday with another six locations to open next week.
A COVID-19 test site at the College of San Mateo has been stocked with 100 treatments of antiviral medication through a federal Test to Treat program meant to rapidly treat high risk community members who test positive for the virus. Those individuals include people over the age of 50 or those with underlying health conditions but proof of medical condition is not required.
“It’s a very, very important tool, particularly for people who are at higher medical risks,” Dr. Curtis Chan, San Mateo County’s deputy health officer, said. “Everybody who is at higher medical risk, people who are older, people with significant medical conditions, should be aware and understand that treatment options exist.”
Dozens of Test to Treat sites are already located at pharmacies across the Bay Area with three local sites in CVS pharmacies in Millbrae, Foster City and San Bruno. But the additional drive-thru sites are intended to be an additional community resource.
When visiting the site, patients will first take a COVID-19 test and, if positive, will consult with a clinician who will determine whether the person is eligible to receive the medication. If eligible, patients will receive Pfizer’s Paxlovid which needs to be taken orally twice a day for five days.
The medication has been proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by roughly 90%, Chan said. Those who are eligible for Paxlovid will become ineligible after experiencing symptoms for five days given that the virus would have had the opportunity to substantially multiply in the body and the medication would be less effective at preventing serious illness, Chan said.
“The earlier you get treated the more effective the medication is. That’s a really important point,” Chan said.
The CSM location was selected for two reasons — its high positivity rate paired with a high uptake in tests, Chan said, noting that what set the county apart from others was its high volume of tests administered per day. More than 125,000 tests have been administered in the last 30 days, according to the county’s lab testing data dashboard.
Like most counties in the Bay Area, COVID-19 infections have ticked up in recent weeks in San Mateo County, putting it in the medium tier on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission dashboard.
The county’s current seven-day average case rate is about 34.5 new cases for every 100,000 residents, reported Marc Meulman, director of public health, during a Board of Supervisors meeting Monday. That rate is nearly three times the number of infections reported about a month ago but still substantially lower than the county’s peak case rate in early January.
“We want people to know that cases have been increasing now and the likelihood that you’re going to be infected is higher,” Chan said. “It’s important people to realize that with increasing cases it’s important to protect yourself.”
If someone does begin to experience COVID-19 symptoms, Chan said it’s very likely they’ve contracted the virus over another type of illness like a cold or the flu and encouraged them to seek out treatment by a primary care physician or to seek out a Test and Treat site at a nearby pharmacy or community location.
The CSM site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with or without an appointment though Chan said appointments are always preferred. Insurance information will be requested but is not required for care.
“This is a very good program that’s an equity focused program that takes care of people with insurance, without insurance, with primary care providers, without primary care providers,” Chan said.
Beyond getting tested, Chan said the best method of protection is to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible. More than 90% of the county is fully vaccinated and officials are continuing to reach out to undervaccinated communities, predominantly Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander residents.
Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/coronavirus for more information on testing and vaccination opportunities and other COVID-19 information. Visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/testtotreat/Pages/default.aspx for more information on the Test to Treat program.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.