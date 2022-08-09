San Bruno voters will get the chance to instate term limits for councilmembers and the mayor this November, with the council approving the placement of a question on the upcoming ballot that would impose 12-year caps on service.
The measure would limit tenure to three consecutive four-year terms for councilmembers. For the mayor, who serves two-year terms, the limit would be six consecutive terms to mirror the 12-year total period. In either case, those elected could sit a term out after reaching the limit to again seek reelection.
The council unanimously approved posing the question to voters despite previous concerns from Mayor Rico Medina and Councilmember Michael Salazar.
If adopted, San Bruno would join just five other cities in the county that have similar caps.
“The importance of term limits is very high to encourage new ideas, new thoughts,” Vice Mayor Linda Mason said, who has long championed the idea. She said potential candidates could be discouraged from running against an incumbent, who often have a leg up in local races.
The city previously had term limits as the result of a 1977 ballot initiative, however, following court decisions in the state invalidating them, they were removed in 1988. The limit had allowed only two consecutive terms. In 1995, state law was modified to again allow local term limits to be imposed.
Rico Medina said that because voters had approved the measure 45 years ago, the question should again be asked.
Salazar expressed reservation but agreed voters should decide. He said he viewed serving on the council as a volunteer position, and thus questioned the appropriateness of limiting tenure.
“I would really hate to send a message that just because you’ve been on too long you’re no longer valuable here,” he said. “But it does seem like this passed before and there’s probably interest in doing it, sadly.”
He said he felt as though he still had value to add despite that he will have served 13 nonconsecutive years at the end of his term.
Salazar served from 2009 to 2015 and was reelected in 2017. Rico Medina served on the City Council beginning in 2005 and was elected as mayor in 2017. Councilmember Marty Medina, meanwhile, was elected in 2015, Mason in 2019 and Councilmember Tom Hamilton in 2020.
If the limits are passed, terms served prior to the measure would not be counted, meaning all members could serve an additional 12 consecutive years.
Also, those who reach the maximum time on the council could run immediately after for mayor, or vice versa, meaning continuous service between both roles could total 24 years.
In San Bruno, as with most cities in the state, the mayor’s role is essentially the same as city councilmembers. Mayors lead city meetings and appoint committee members, but carry no additional legislative powers.
Other cities in the county with term limits are Foster City and Millbrae, which both allow a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms, San Mateo, which allows three consecutive four-year terms, and Redwood City, which allows four consecutive four-year terms. Councilmembers in those cities can run again after taking at least two or four years off. Pacifica allows two four-year terms in total, whether consecutive or not.
Ahead of the council’s vote, a handful of public speakers expressed support for the limits.
“If we have the same people in office we see what happens, we have a town that continues on the same path, streets falling apart,” Sandra Perez-Vargas said. “I think we need people who are new, who are not beholden to any of our old interests, former mayors, the big money Realtors.”
A poll commissioned by the city earlier this year found overwhelming support of the measure, with 65.6% of respondents saying they would likely be in support and 17.6% opposed. It will require simple majority approval at the ballot.
