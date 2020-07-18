Ten people were caught on surveillance footage stealing as many as 20 bicycles worth roughly $1,000 each from a Redwood City apartment building July 15, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
So far only two suspects have been identified and charged. They include Sergio Gutierrez-Alvarez, a 27-year-old homeless man, and Guadalupe Gallegos, a 38-year-old Redwood City resident, Wagstaffe said.
Gutierrez-Alvarez was arrested the same day as the alleged crime and is in jail on $50,000 bail, but Gallegos remains at large, Wagstaffe said.
The two are accused of illegally entering Huxley Apartments at 1355 El Camino Real at 12:25 a.m. July 15 and using cutting tools to break the chains off the bikes. Video surveillance recorded their actions and police immediately recognized them when reviewing the tape, Wagstaffe said.
When police found Gutierrez-Alvarez in a homeless encampment in the city, he was in possession of the stolen bikes and wearing the same clothes as the night he took them, Wagstaffe said.
The surveillance footage also revealed eight additional suspects, currently unknown, illegally enter the apartment building over the following five to eight hours and stole 14 to 20 additional bicycles, Wagstaffe said.
Wagstaffe said Gutierrez-Alvarez and Gallegos told their friends to steal from the apartment building after stealing the bikes.
