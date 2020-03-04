An 18-year-old San Mateo resident, who prosecutors say drove a black Mercedes SUV onto a sidewalk Saturday and struck four boys in Burlingame, pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder and other charges.
A March 16 preliminary hearing is set for Omeed Sean Adibi, who erroneously believed the boys had earlier vandalized his car, according to prosecutors.
Adibi is in custody with bail set at $25 million, prosecutors said.
Two 12-year-old boys and three 13-year-old boys were walking on Howard Avenue near Clarendon Road when Adibi hit them with the Mercedes, prosecutors said.
One 12-year old suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in critical condition at Stanford Medical Center and one of the 13-year old victims suffered a spinal injury and lung bruising, prosecutors said.
The other two injured victims suffered foot fractures and foot soreness while one of the boys was able to dodge out of the way, prosecutors said.
Adibi, after hitting a fire hydrant, drove away from the scene dragging the hydrant before stopping on the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue to remove the hydrant, prosecutors said.
Citizens kept him there until police arrived, according to prosecutors.
