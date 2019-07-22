A teen suspected in recent anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was arrested last week after leaving a restroom at Crestview Park in San Carlos.
At least two incidents of swastikas and racial slurs found recently in San Carlos prompted detectives with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office to watch various parks in the city, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade.
On Wednesday about 9:45 p.m., they stopped a 15-year-old boy leaving the Crestview Park restroom. He had graffiti tools and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, possession of a dagger and possession of tobacco products and later was released to his parent. Two other youths who weren't present at the time were also identified as possible suspects in the recent vandalism.
