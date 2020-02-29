An 18-year-old San Francisco resident was held to answer Friday for attempted murder in the July 2 shooting at the Shops at Tanforan — an event the prosecutor called a duel between rival gangs with the defendant motivated to reach the highest status in gang culture by killing someone.
Deandre Lejon Gantt will be arraigned March 17 in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Two members of the gang groups were injured in the shooting, according to the prosecution.
Deputy district attorney Elizabeth Nardi said in court Friday that Gantt ran toward the rival gang and fired nine shots.
“It wasn’t just a warning,” Nardi said.
An Instagram message stating “the suckers are here” preceded the shooting, said the prosecutor, who noted the importance to gangs of Instagram and other such communications.
“They live their lives on social media,” she said.
Nardi said rage of the gangs blinded them to all other considerations — including people gathered at the mall to shop. Gang members were motivated by the need for dominance, retaliation and to establish themselves across San Francisco, the prosecutor said.
Defense attorney Peter Goldscheider argued that Gantt acted in self-defense when facing the rival gang at Tanforan.
“They were there to get him,” Goldscheider said. “He is reacting to what occurs to him.”
Rival gang members fired at Gannt and barely missed, he said.
“The law and the facts are entirely on the side of the defendant,” Goldscheider said.
The shooting caused a panic and led to regionwide transit delays as BART service was stopped at the shopping center on reports of an active shooter situation. The shooting in the upper level food court caused a widespread police response.
Gantt is in custody with bail set at $5 million.
