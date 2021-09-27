A teen driver was hospitalized with major injuries after veering off State Route 84 and crashing into a tree early Sunday near San Gregorio in San Mateo County.
The solo-vehicle crash happened about 1:30 a.m. as the 17-year-old was driving a black 2001 GMC 2500 truck along the route, also known as San Gregorio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The truck went off the road and hit a tree, and the driver managed to get out of the truck. No one else was in the vehicle. Emergency crews took the teen to a hospital. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.