Public safety

A teen driver was hospitalized with major injuries after veering off State Route 84 and crashing into a tree early Sunday near San Gregorio in San Mateo County.

The solo-vehicle crash happened about 1:30 a.m. as the 17-year-old was driving a black 2001 GMC 2500 truck along the route, also known as San Gregorio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the road and hit a tree, and the driver managed to get out of the truck. No one else was in the vehicle. Emergency crews took the teen to a hospital. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription