An 18-year-old Redwood City man is in custody on $60,000 bail after he was arrested Tuesday for allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit through Belmont in a stolen Tesla, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In his first court appearance Wednesday, Jacob Lee Washington pleaded not guilty to car theft, hit-and-run and reckless evading of a police officer on accusations he led police officers on high-speed chases in two separate incidents June 26 and Dec. 3, according to prosecutors.
At 6:40 a.m. June 26, Washington was allegedly seen driving recklessly near the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas. Belmont police officers pursued Washington as he allegedly ran a red light and drove into oncoming traffic and had to terminate the pursuit because his driving was so dangerous, according to prosecutors.
A few minutes later, Redwood City police officers who were on the lookout for Washington began pursuing his car and also had to stop chasing him because his driving was so erratic. He allegedly hit another car and fled the scene, and officers were not able to arrest him that day, according to prosecutors.
On Dec. 3, Washington was found driving a Tesla that had been reported stolen by the owner, who was able to track the car to the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas. Police officers pursued Washington, who drove at high speeds into a Belmont neighborhood until he crashed into a light fixture on a dead end street, according to prosecutors.
Washington allegedly tried to flee the scene but was apprehended, according to prosecutors.
The county’s private defender program was appointed to Washington’s case Wednesday and he is next expected to appear in court Dec. 17 for preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.