Claiming poor communication and an inadequate response to the pandemic, teachers in the Sequoia Union High School District called for Superintendent Mary Streshly’s job.
More than 300 members of the Sequoia District Teachers Association signed a vote of no confidence advocating for Streshly to be dislodged from her post atop the district, according to a statement released Monday, Aug. 3.
Edith Salvatore, president of the Sequoia District Teachers Association, said discontentment with Streshly has been brewing for years, but the chief officials’ reaction to COVID-19 made the situation untenable.
“Our members did not feel like their health and safety was not paramount to the district,” said Salvatore, who described the district’s plan to educate students during the pandemic “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
Responding to the issues raised by teachers, Streshly said in a prepared statement that officials attempted to weigh the fears of educators against the needs of the larger school community.
“COVID-19 has created an environment where district leadership is working hard to balance the union’s contractual rights with our absolute duty to provide our parents and students with critical support during this difficult time,” she said.
“Although I understand the union’s fears, as everyone else in the world shares them, that fear can not prevent us from doing more to support our families during this crisis. Without putting anyone at risks, there are a myriad of options that we can take that will allow for our students to receive a quality education,” Streshly continued.
Under a plan initially adopted by the district, educators were moving toward a hybrid model which would have required some teachers to be in classrooms with students for a portion of the week.
The plan alarmed many teachers who feared for the safety of their families and students, claiming exposure to in-person instruction would increase the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.
The move was undone last week by officials who added San Mateo County to the state’s watchlist, requiring all high school and middle schools to commit to online teaching until health conditions improve.
But Salvatore said the damage to the relationship between teachers and Streshly was already done by the time the state intervened.
Attempting a hybrid learning model was unpopular with teachers who repeatedly raised their frustrations with administrators — only to be met with silence or inaction, said Salvatore.
The issues amplified during the pandemic is symptomatic of a larger problem, said Salvatore, who claimed teachers were repeatedly frustrated with Streshly’s communication techniques.
Specifically, Salvatore said teachers would attempt to negotiate operational terms in collective bargaining only to hear of developments through notices shared publicly through mass communications.
“It has been difficult in the bargaining process that we are bargaining in good faith at the table and see things go out to the parent community from either the site principal or superintendent telling them what things would look like while we are still negotiating,” said Salvatore.
The mixed messaging filters from the administration through district personnel and ultimately to students, who suffer from the dysfunctional relationship, said Salvatore.
“There is confusion at the sites and that confusion trickles down through the site administrators and through the teachers and that will affect students and that is what we want to prevent,” she said.
The release from teachers indicated that district administrators have agreed to issue a vote of no confidence in Streshly as well.
For his part, school board President Allen Weiner said trustees are aware of the concerns, but cannot discuss the personnel issue publicly.
“Because that communication concerns a personnel matter, we will review and take SDTA’s concerns into account consistent with legal parameters pertaining to confidentiality and the Brown Act,” he said in an email.
The district board is slated to take up Streshly’s contract during an upcoming meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5. Streshly was hired in 2017 from the Campbell Union High School District, where she worked as an assistant superintendent.
Recognizing the promotion locally was her first opportunity to lead a district, Salvatore suggested the board erred in hiring an inexperienced candidate and called on officials to correct the mistake.
“It has become clear that the board made a mistake in hiring someone with no prior experience managing a large and diverse school district like Sequoia Union,” she said in a prepared statement. “After three years of struggling under her ineffective leadership, educators urge our Board of Trustees to do what’s best for students, and make a change that will put our district back on the path to success.”
