A taxi driver who pleaded no contest to a felony hit-and-run charge for his role in a 2018 accident at a Millbrae intersection that left a 38-year-old woman with cognitive impairment was sentenced to nine months in county jail and three years supervised probation Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Out of custody on a $50,000 bail bond, Daly City man Teodoro Garcia, 57, received 13 days credit for time served and was required to surrender to jail Jan. 25, according to prosecutors.
At approximately 4:53 a.m. April 13, 2018, Garcia is said to have struck a woman who was using a crosswalk near the intersection of El Camino Real and Silva Avenue while she had a red light. A witness saw Garcia pull over to the side of the road, get out of his car to look at her and then get back into his car before driving south away from the incident, according to prosecutors.
The victim was taken to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in critical condition, and suffered brain injuries along with several bone fractures, according to prosecutors.
Officers responding to the 911 call found Garcia at a car wash less than 3 miles away from the scene and attempting to clean the car, which had one of the victim’s boots wedged in its wheel well, according to prosecutors.
Though prosecutors emphasized the life-altering nature of the woman’s injuries and that she could have died if it weren’t for the witness, Garcia’s defense attorney allegedly argued it was a terrible accident and noted his only prior conviction was petty theft years ago, according to prosecutors.
Judge Jeffrey Finigan allegedly acknowledged the case was an extremely sad one and noted Garcia’s decision to flee the scene of an accident didn’t necessarily worsen the woman’s injuries, according to prosecutors.
Garcia’s defense attorney Bethani Jackson could not be immediately reached for comment..
