A taxi driver accused of hitting a 38-year-old woman with his car at a Millbrae intersection in 2018 and fleeing the scene is facing two years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run causing injury Monday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Both prosecutors and the defense attorney for 57-year-old Teodoro Garcia, of Daly City, said they were ready to go to trial Monday morning, which was the seventh setting of Garcia’s trial since his Superior Court arraignment May 17, 2018. But Garcia took a plea deal when the courtroom reassembled Monday afternoon, and Judge Jeffrey Finigan said he would consider a presentence report in Garcia’s case, according to prosecutors.
At approximately 4:53 a.m. April 13, 2018, Garcia is said to have struck a woman who was using a crosswalk near the intersection of El Camino Real and Silva Avenue while she had a red light. A witness saw Garcia pull over to the side of the road, get out of his car to look at her and then get back into his car before driving south away from the incident, according to prosecutors.
The victim was taken to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in critical condition, and is believed to have suffered a traumatic brain injury along with several bone fractures, according to prosecutors.
Officers responding to the 911 call found Garcia at a car wash less than 3 miles away from the scene and attempting to clean the car, which had one of the victim’s boots wedged in its wheel well, according to prosecutors.
Out of custody on a $50,000 bail bond, Garcia will next appear in court Nov. 21 for receipt of a presentence report and imposition of sentence, according to prosecutors.
Garcia’s defense attorney Bethani Jackson could not be immediately reached for comment.
