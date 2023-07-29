A bomb threat phoned in for a taqueria in downtown Palo Alto on Friday proved to be unfounded, police said.
Palo Alto police dispatch received a call at 11:42 a.m. from someone saying he had placed a bomb inside of Sancho’s Taqueria at 491 Lytton Ave.
Officers responded with the assistance of a Stanford University Department of Public Safety dog with training in detecting explosives. No bomb was found and investigators declared the area safe about an hour later, police said.
Several other businesses had to be evacuated during the police response but people were allowed back in after the all-clear was given.
The person who made the call is believed to be a man but his identity has not been determined. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto police dispatch at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.