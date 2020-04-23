Plans for the tallest residential building to be built in San Carlos were approved Monday night despite concerns of residents that the structure would negatively affect those living near it.
The development, planned for 626 Walnut St., includes 35 residential condominiums and two commercial units. Of the units, four would be below-market rate — three would be low-income units and the fourth would be a moderate-income unit. Standing at more than five stories, the structure would be the tallest downtown standing at 72 feet to the stair tower.
The size of the building has been at the center of concerns, but the commission was made aware of a new concern involving the view of a wall from the balconies of a residential building that currently stands at 618 Walnut St.
“As a San Carlos resident, I am very concerned that the proposal at 626 Walnut will negatively impact the property at 618 Walnut, the neighborhood and our great community,” said Amy Hathaway, a San Carlos resident who called into the remote meeting. “The current design by the developer places a five-story, 60-plus blank wall just feet away from the exterior back balconies of 618 Walnut. According to state density bonus, waivers shall not adversely impact the public and you know, honestly, clearly this design has a negative impact.”
Hathaway said considerations by the developer to make the rooms of the units smaller would alleviate concerns by letting in more light and air for residents of the existing building.
“It is my feeling that probably the residents at 618 Walnut likely do not know how to read architectural plans, and possibly don’t understand this huge blank wall outside their space. Although density bonus provides new affordable homes, some of these residents at 618 Walnut may also be residents in affordable units so I ask to please protect our resident’s rights to good and reasonable design,” said Hathaway.
The commission addressed the comment by stating they believed the design of the structure was “handsome” and that it had weighed these concerns at the previous meeting when the item was up for discussion.
“Putting a large building next to another building is of course going to have some impact, but we had to weigh that. I didn’t want to make it seem like we weren’t sensitive to that issue at the meeting today but we did sort of grapple with that at our previous meeting,” said Commissioner David Roof.
Commissioner Ellen Garvey followed up on Roof’s comment saying, “The commission was pleased with the larger number of bedrooms associated with this project. We’ve approved affordable housing projects in the past and they’ve been for one or two bedroom units. These are larger units more intended for families which personally I really liked.”
The commission unanimously approved the structure design after praising the developer for adjusting the proposal to include a single designated parking spot for each below-market rate housing unit at no additional cost to the purchaser.
A second proposal involving the development of a 4,700-square-foot residential building on 558 Winding Way required waivers for the height of the residence, downhill building face and front setback due to the residence being built on a steep slope. The project is part of a Master Development Plan agreed upon in September of 2018 after San Carlos annexed a 3.41-acre site. The proposal was unanimously approved by the commission but due to current COVID-19 orders restricting development, the applicant may not submit a permit request until the order is lifted.
Developers of the 626 Walnut St. project may proceed with submitting a permit request due to the project containing below-market rate housing units which are exempt under the ordinance. Development may begin once the permit request is approved.
A third measure requesting a creek exception was continued to an uncertain date.
