After months of closures and temporary reopenings, state officials released a four-tier system outlining a process for reopening county economies, permitting some nonessential businesses such as hair stylists and retail at 25% capacity to reopen indoors as soon as Monday.
Functioning as a color-coded process, San Mateo County has fallen within the purple tier representing a widespread risk. Risk is gauged by how many daily new cases a county reports per 100,000 residents and by a positive test rate.
Starting Monday, all counties within the purple tier will be allowed to reopen indoor hair salons and barbershops and retail and shopping centers may reopen at 25% capacity.
Despite the county reporting a 4.8% positive test average, having 8.6 new positive cases per 100,000 residents will mean most nonessential businesses will remain closed. A first week assessment will be released Sept. 8 which may allow for counties to be moved to the next less restrictive tier. After the first week assessment the county will have to meet the next tiers criteria for two consecutive weeks to allow for further business reopenings.
Making up the other three tiers is the red tier accounting for counties with four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents and having a positivity rate between 5% to 8%. The orange tier, or counties with a moderate risk would be those that report 1 to 3.9 new daily cases and have a positive test rate of 2% to 4.9%. In the yellow tier, any county reporting less than one new daily case of less than a 2% positive test rate will be considered a moderate risk.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the new system will be simple, slower and steady. It also invests more power with the state instead of the counties.
In a Friday press release. County Manager Mike Callagy reiterated the stance of county health officials on previous closures, saying the spread of the highly contagious disease has not been linked to businesses like salons. He added that closures have forced economic hardships on businesses not allowed to operate outdoors.
“We are very happy to see them reopen and with the effort of our residents to wear face coverings and avoid large gatherings, we hope to soon move to the next tier and loosen even more restrictions,” Callagy said in the press release. “Our comeback depends on all of us.”
Once new week assessments are produced and county tier placements are potentially adjusted, counties will be required to stay with those tiers for at least three weeks. If a county’s case rate and positivity rate fall into two different tiers, the tier with the greater restrictions will take effect.
While Newsom didn’t immediately say which businesses will be included in which color tier or what the reopening will look like, the state’s new Blueprint for a Safer Economy website says an activity or business’s tier depends on criteria such as whether it can accommodate mask wearing at all times, allows for physical distancing between households and limits activities known to increase the spread of the virus such as singing and shouting.
After being forced to close businesses for a second time, the state is “making sure that we really hold strongly to these buffers in terms of criteria and data, and holding that criteria and data in line for an extended period of time,” Newsom said.
“We’re going to be more stubborn this time and have a mandatory wait time between moves. We didn’t do that last time,” he added.
In simple terms, the rules are about calibrating business activities with how widespread the virus is within counties. The more cases and positive tests, the tighter the restrictions on restaurants, retail shops and other businesses.
However, many details about how the process would work remained unclear.
The state will now report virus statistics, such as case numbers, weekly. The approach is aimed at ensuring the state’s cases don’t skyrocket when businesses begin to reopen.
In anticipation of the Democratic governor’s announcement, there was a common refrain from businesses and local governments buffeted by the outbreak: We need clarity.
Counties need to understand clearly “what thresholds to aim for and the public health data that will determine success or failure,” the California State Association of Counties said in a statement.
That was echoed by the California Restaurant Association, which has seen the state’s once-thriving food industry wither under restrictions that have closed indoor dining rooms and left many to survive on takeout, delivery and limited outdoor seating, if they have the space. The association estimates as many as 1 million workers have been furloughed or laid off.
“We’d like to see restaurant dining rooms reopen as soon as possible,” association president Jot Condi said.
“Restaurants in every corner of the state are on life support right now. Every day that passes with a dining room closed, a restaurant owner is more likely to shut the doors permanently,” he said.
California has the most confirmed virus cases in the nation, with nearly 700,000, and the third-most deaths — 12,550. But since the closures last month, the average number of daily cases has been falling along with the infection rate and hospitalizations, which peaked at 7,170 on July 21 and since dropped to about 4,300.
Prior to the new plan, the state had relied on a so-called county watchlist.
Most of California’s 58 counties, including the most populous — Los Angeles — remained on a state monitoring list because they were above one or more of the benchmarks for cases, infection rates and hospitalizations. Inclusion on the list restricted what businesses can operate, whether schools can offer classroom instruction and limits other activities, such as attending indoor religious services.
But as the state’s coronavirus data has improved in recent weeks, some counties got off the list, including San Diego and Orange, the second- and third-largest counties by population.
