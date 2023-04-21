A Burlingame man is facing charges for burglarizing a San Carlos business after allegedly stealing $8,000 worth of property, of which $3,000 were drone parts, a vintage Swiss watch and coins and currency from World War II, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Danny Simpson Jr., 52, was found and arrested in San Bruno after video surveillance led investigators to a vehicle with the same license plate that Simpson allegedly owns. Stolen property was found in the bed of the truck and police recovered more stolen property after they legally searched his Burlingame storage locker, according to the DA’s Office.

